Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,972 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Verint Systems worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 322,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,457. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

