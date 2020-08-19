Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $13.60 Million Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $13,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 7.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 37.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.94.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $18.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,208.64. 443,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,270.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,059.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $780.77.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

