Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $16.04 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in AON by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AON by 355.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AON by 31.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AON by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AON traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $196.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.89. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

