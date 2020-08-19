Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $19.12 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $54,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.60. The stock had a trading volume of 499,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,702. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.11. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.