Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $23.04 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

MA stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.00. 3,022,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,208. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

