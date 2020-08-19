Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $29.40 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 1.8% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.19% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $29,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.65. 105,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,703. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $104.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.76.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.