Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.38. 1,869,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,305. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.66.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.