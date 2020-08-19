Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $26.75 Million in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,749,000. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.6% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $8,534,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 306,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,471. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

