Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $9.46 Million in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 196,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 811,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,590,000 after acquiring an additional 113,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.75. 1,034,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,393. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

