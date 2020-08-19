Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 18,165 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,144 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 137,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,691,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.00. 1,634,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,905. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

