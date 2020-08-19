Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,548 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Valero Energy by 62.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,734,000 after buying an additional 1,058,856 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after buying an additional 1,052,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

