Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $39.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,555.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,656. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,499.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1,050.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

