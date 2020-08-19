M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MNG stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of £113.95 ($148.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.64.

Get M&G alerts:

In other M&G news, insider Massimo Tosato acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,630 ($2,131.00). Insiders acquired 1,175 shares of company stock worth $193,091 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&G from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays cut M&G to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 189 ($2.47) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on M&G in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 201.14 ($2.63).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.