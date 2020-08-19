M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
MNG stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of £113.95 ($148.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.64.
In other M&G news, insider Massimo Tosato acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,630 ($2,131.00). Insiders acquired 1,175 shares of company stock worth $193,091 in the last 90 days.
About M&G
M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.
Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.