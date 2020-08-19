Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Director Yoseph Bornstein Sells 15,119 Shares

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $154,062.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Microbot Medical stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 1,644,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,473. The company has a current ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. Microbot Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 420.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MBOT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

