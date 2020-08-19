Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.71, approximately 5,991 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,642,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBOT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.
About Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.
