Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.71, approximately 5,991 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,642,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBOT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.