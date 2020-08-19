Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,060 shares of company stock worth $9,744,039. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $209.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,190,020. The firm has a market cap of $1,591.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $217.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

