Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Down 3.8%

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.27, approximately 4,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,395,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Midatech Pharma stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) by 939.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.47% of Midatech Pharma worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

