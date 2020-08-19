Mike C. Smith Sells 20,000 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -166.39 and a beta of 2.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,280,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after buying an additional 159,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 113,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

