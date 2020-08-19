Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 255,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TIGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

TIGO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. 1,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.