Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

DVDCF stock remained flat at $$10.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

