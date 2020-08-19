Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Givaudan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.68. 1,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,199. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.00.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers sanitary systems, such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and waste fittings and traps; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

