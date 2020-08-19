Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 0.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 353,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. TD Securities downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

