Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Position Lifted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Msci makes up 0.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Msci by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total transaction of $792,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,646,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,935. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $210.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.36.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.