MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of MTBC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.66. MTBC has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Get MTBC alerts:

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.