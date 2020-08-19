MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

MTBCP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. 25,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,619. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.66. MTBC has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

