Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MURGY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. 41,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

