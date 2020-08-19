Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.33 and last traded at $38.26, approximately 20,916 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 799,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Several research analysts have commented on NBR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. The company had revenue of $535.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -82.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 104,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 170,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 55,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 345,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

