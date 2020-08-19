Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Down 8.5%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 356,180 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,501,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.45% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

