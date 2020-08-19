NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg Sells 1,500 Shares

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $57,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,074.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 469,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.48. NanoString Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.36.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,024 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 265.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after acquiring an additional 177,194 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,677,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

