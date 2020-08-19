National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NXPGF stock remained flat at $$2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

