NEM 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.44 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, COSS, Exrates and YoBit. During the last week, NEM has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a market cap of $638.66 million and $24.44 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NEM

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bitbns, Livecoin, HitBTC, Koineks, COSS, Upbit, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Indodax, Iquant, CoinTiger, Crex24, Exrates, Coinsuper, Liquid, Coinbe, OKEx, Poloniex, Binance, B2BX, OpenLedger DEX, Kryptono, Huobi, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Zaif and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

