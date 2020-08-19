NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.35

Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.35 and last traded at $120.92, with a volume of 214643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

