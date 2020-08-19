Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NBO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,425. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

