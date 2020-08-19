NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 222.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $46,114.40 and $1,029.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, NevaCoin has traded up 296.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001503 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NevaCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,319,190 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.