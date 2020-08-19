News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Declares $0.10 Semi-annual Dividend

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of News stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,401. News has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $151,601.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,203.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

