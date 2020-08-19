News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

NWSA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,096. News has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

