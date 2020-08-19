NextDAO Price Down 1.5% This Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One NextDAO token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $153,059.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,334,338,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,294,106,782 tokens. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

