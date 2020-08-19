NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 3.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $283.05. 1,191,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.23 and its 200-day moving average is $251.17. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

