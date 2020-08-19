Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.08% of Nice worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,019,000 after buying an additional 500,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Nice by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,407,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,640,000 after purchasing an additional 71,776 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nice by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,998,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nice by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,591,000 after purchasing an additional 44,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 14.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 180,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nice presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,056. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average of $176.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. Nice Ltd has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $228.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

