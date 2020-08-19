Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 308.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 287,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

