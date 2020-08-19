NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Director Mijia Wu Sells 20,000 Shares

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Director Mijia Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 58,596,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,468. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.94.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.
