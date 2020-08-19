NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Director Mijia Wu Sells 20,000 Shares

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Director Mijia Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 58,596,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,468. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.94.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 649.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.