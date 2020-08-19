Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Sells $562,700.00 in Stock

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,856,231.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $774,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.54. 66,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,207. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 1.21. Novanta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $117.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

