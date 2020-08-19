NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $136.51. 8,667,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059,909. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

