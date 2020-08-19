NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.65. 4,544,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,384,899. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

