NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $331.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

