NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Nike comprises 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 308.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock valued at $30,387,715 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.01.

NKE traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.97. 5,020,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,004,369. The company has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.02. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.