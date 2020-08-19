NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $180.98. 989,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.04 and its 200 day moving average is $188.37. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.