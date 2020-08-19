NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 583.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $39.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,555.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,726. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,058.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,496.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,378.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

