NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 3,057 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. 4,328,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066,187. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

