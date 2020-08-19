NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. 23,320,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,317,855. The stock has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.